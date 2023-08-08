Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning that happened over the weekend in Selkirk.
Vernon Weatherford, 56, of Wadsworth, was attempting to swim across the Colorado River to retrieve a barge to move a vehicle from Selkirk Road to the island when a current swept him under the water Sunday evening, authorities said.
Prayers to the family of Vernon Weatherford on the the tragic loss of their loved one.
