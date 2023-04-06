The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for enrollment into the Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy. If you’ve ever wondered what a day in the life of a law enforcement agent looks like, now’s your chance to act.
“We try to monitor the demand for the class,” Lieutenant Phillip Hester of the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office said. “Each night of the class a different aspect of law enforcement is reviewed, and we try to cover all areas of interest.”
