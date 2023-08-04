Jury selection at the Matagorda County Courthouse is expected to begin Monday in the capital murder trial of a Palacios man accused of killing a child.
The charge is a capital felony, which is the most severe type of felony in Texas. If convicted, a defendant can be executed. If the prosecutor does not seek the death penalty, the defendant can face life in jail without the possibility of parole.
