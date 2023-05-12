The growing percentage of water leaks in Bay City, including main lines, have raised concerns from citizens and city council.
In previous years, the water leak percentage in the city was at 12 percent and has steadily climbed to 36 percent as of recent. In a briefing at Bay City Council on Tuesday City Manager Shawna Burkhart cited 86 water leaks in the city. Burkhart said the reasoning could be caused by staff shortages in the Public Works Department.
