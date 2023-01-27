Hot work causes fire in barbershop 

On the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 18 the Bay City Fire Department and Bay City Police department were called to a fire at a business on Seventh Street that is currently being remodeled. The owner of the building was performing hot work on the ceiling of the first floor of the building for design purposes.
Hot work is any work that involves welding, cutting or brazing that creates sparks, excess heat or open flames. The hot work started a fire between the ceiling and floor area. The owner was able to extinguish the fire prior to arrival of the fire department and no one was injured during the incident. Though the fire damage was minimal, it did include damage to some of the electrical wiring for the building and AEP was called to disconnect the power due to the damaged wiring.
