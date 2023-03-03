GO Wild! program at Riverside Park earns recognition

City Manager Shawna Burkhart, Parks and Recreation Manager Kelly Penewitt, Parks and Recreation Director Shawn Blackburn and Houston-Galveston Area Council members pose for a picture with the library’s recognition certificate.
A Bay City parks program that encourages children to enjoy the great outdoors while protecting the natural environment has been honored by a regional parks organization.
The Bay City Parks and Recreation Department’s GO Wild! program at Riverside Park was selected for recognition in the Houston-Galveston Area Council annual Parks and Natural Areas Award Program, officials recently reported.
