Think your grilling skills have what it takes to walk away with $2500 and first place? Then try your hand at the Riverside Park’s Fourth Annual Smoke Off for some friendly competition this upcoming Friday and Saturday. Staying true to the native cuisine of Texas, participants will prepare and be judged in a wide range of barbecue staples.
Cooks can enter in the following categories—brisket, pork ribs, chef’s choice, beans, dutch oven sweet and spirit award. Three new categories have been added this year—boiled crawfish, crawfish-other and crawfish, and people’s choice. Awards will be given for first, second and third place in all categories except the Spirit Award. First place winners are guaranteed $2500.
