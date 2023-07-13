Bay City Fire Marshal Dan Shook received approval from Bay City Council to apply for a new radio system for Matagorda County fire departments with grant funds through the Lower Colorado River Authority’s Community Development Partnership Program.
The new paging system will work with the existing radio system but will eliminate an extra fiber line that’s costing the city $13,000 a year. The system will come with 60 new pagers with 30 allocated to the county and 30 to the city, since the city and county are splitting the 20 percent match fee of $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.