Faulty lights set artificial Christmas tree ablaze

The Bay City Fire Department and Bay City Police Department responded to an apartment fire on the morning of Friday, Dec. 30 at 1408 Whitson, Unit 3B. First responders were able to identify smoke coming from the apartment. The fire and smoke damage was contained to just the single apartment.
A 34-year-old female was in the kitchen when she noticed smoke in the living area where her children were playing. She immediately gathered her children and exited the apartment. She alerted neighboring occupants of the fire and called 9-1-1. A neighbor was able to identify that the Christmas tree was on fire and then extinguished the fire. No one was injured during the fire. The cause of the fire is listed as electrical from faulty Christmas lights on the tree.
