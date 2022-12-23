In the spirit of giving, The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office presented 68 bikes to children from across the county on Thursday, Dec. 22. ACE Hardware donated the bikes to the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office earlier this fall.
The Sheriff’s Office wants to make it clear that ACE Hardware is the true hero of the story. The MCSO takes credit only for building the bikes and giving them to children. After receiving 150 applications, the list was narrowed down to 68 recipients and given away at the Matagorda County Fairgrounds Multipurpose building.
