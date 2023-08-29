As the weekend saw temperatures rise to triple digits nearing 110 and three requests from ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission of Texas to conserve electricity use, a declaration of disaster regarding the ongoing drought was signed by Matagorda County Judge Bobby Seiferman on Monday morning.
The local declaration comes just days after Gov. Greg Abbott renewed Drought Disaster and Wildfire Disaster Declarations for multiple counties across Texas, including Matagorda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.