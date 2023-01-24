Dead body found at old Linnie Roberts Elementary 

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Bay City Police Department was contacted about a suspicious vehicle located at 1212 Whitson Street in Bay City, or as many know it, the former Linnie Roberts Elementary School. Bay City ISD officers were initially called to the scene since the incident occurred on school district owned property.
Upon arriving, ISD officers located a deceased 25-year-old male inside the vehicle. The victim has been identified as Jared Aplin of Bay City and appears to have deceased from a gunshot wound. From what was discovered at the scene, this case is determined to be a probable homicide, which would be the first homicide in Bay City of 2023.
