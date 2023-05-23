Criminal activity reported near two Bay City ISD schools triggered John Cherry Elementary and Bay City Jr. High to initiate a secure emergency status that ensured no one could leave or enter the building.
According to authorities there were reports of an aggravated assault at the 1700 block of Avenue M on Monday afternoon and the assailant had fled on foot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.