One of the oldest dance halls in Texas will host this year’s El Maton Crawfish Cook-off where the first-place team will walk away with $1,500.
The third annual event will feature all you can eat crawfish and live music performed by Curtis Poullard & The Creole Zydeco Band and Matt Damon. Multiple vendors will be on-site for all your shopping needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.