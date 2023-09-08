As the 77th annual Rice Festival is set to make its return from Oct. 19 through Oct. 22, the Lions Club officially unveiled the 2023 Rice Festival Queen’s dress, provided by OQ Chemicals, on Friday at the Lions luncheon at the Bay City Country Club. The queen’s crown is donated by New Beginnings Bridal in El Campo and jewelry set is donated by Green Bros. Jewelry of Bay City.
The Rice Festival Queen’s Pageant will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. where scholarships totaling over $5,750 will be awarded, and is open to all Matagorda County high school seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.