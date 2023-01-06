County leaders working on Matagorda Day in Austin plans

Matagorda County’s Day in Austin Committee is gearing up for their day to be heard at the state’s capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Once there, attendees will have the opportunity to speak and meet with elected officials to create and renew relationships. The 2023 Legislative agenda for the county includes issues about economic development—namely quality job opportunities in the county, access to the digital world for all communities, the education system, teacher workforce shortage, affordable and accessible healthcare, the need for transportation in an ever-growing county and flood infrastructure to prevent flooding in rural areas.
While all the topics for discussion are significant, their main priority on the agenda is economic development. Locally and statewide they believe we need to continue to fund economic development projects that will bring quality, high-paying jobs to our region and to the state.
