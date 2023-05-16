The Matagorda County community officially welcomed home Vietnam veterans over the weekend. The event commemorated the 50-year anniversary of the Vietnam war and recognized the sacrifice and honor of the living and fallen veterans.
“The weather might have scared some people off, but we had a great turnout,” event organizer Deanna McGraw said. “I was really impressed with the high school kids coming out on their weekend off to play. The style of the event and the celebration was what the veterans needed. The focus was about celebrating them, instead of the somber tones a veteran ceremony normally holds, but there still was tears and handshakes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.