Wharton County Junior College has launched a scholarship initiative that’s offering free full tuition and fees to students majoring in Licensed Vocational Nursing, Emergency Medical Services, Health Information Technology or Human Services programs.
Potential students can qualify by residing in any of the following counties including Matagorda, Wharton, Colorado, Jackson, Lavaca, Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Refugio, Victoria, Waller or Needville.
