A Coast Guard Station Freeport 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew rescues five people after their vessel sinks near Matagorda on Thursday evening. All five individuals were recovered and transported to Station Freeport.
Photo courtesy of the Coast Guard's South Freeport Station
The Coast Guard rescued five people on Thursday evening after their vessel sunk 20 miles offshore Matagorda. The vessel started taking on water and eventually capsized because of the amount of water on board.
Air crews from the Coast Guard Corpus Christi and Houston Air Stations responded after a report from a Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher was received at 8:53 p.m. stating a vessel was taking on water with five people aboard. A Coast Guard Freeport Response Boat crew also launched to respond.
