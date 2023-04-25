OQ Chemicals representatives gave a brief update on the chemical plant’s new unit project with Rohm citing a need for additional water for production at the site.
“We’re talking with the Lower Colorado River Authority about allocating additional water resources,” Christopher Bischoff said. “Ten percent of the water will be recycled with an engineered wetland that is going to be built. We’re trying to do what we can to recover this precious resource.”
