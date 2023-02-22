The Celanese Foundation made a major food purchase and donation to the local Harvest House Food Pantry earlier this month. Approximately 3,000 pounds of food was purchased from H-E-B Grocery.
This amount of food will help feed over 300 families in the community. Harvest House Food Pantry and other food banks and pantries across the nation have faced shortages due to the increased need for food in an ever changing economy.
