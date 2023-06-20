Community Actors of South Texas’ current production, Seussical Jr. the Musical, based on the works of Dr. Seuss, has sold out. “Tickets launched online June 1 and were gone a week later for the entire run,” Director Darve Smith said. “We added more chairs for parents, and then sold out of those too.”
This production is the first student summer camp the non-profit organization has hosted and hopes to continue the tradition for years to come.
