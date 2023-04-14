CAST presents “THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR”

Morgan Watson, Victoria Mitchell and Susan Parish star as cousins in “THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR” opening on Friday night. Find out what’s so funny in this hilarious live theatre production running until April 29.
A fast-paced comedy is set to premiere this upcoming week where an ill-timed family reunion spins out of control. Smack dab in the middle of Texas tornado season, Gaynelle Verdeen is facing charges of attempted murder having driven her minivan through the side of her ex-husband’s trailer. She must pass a psychological evaluation, host the annual Verdeen family reunion and bake a red velvet cake superior to her mean Aunt LaMerle’s prize-winning cake or lose the only possession she has left — her Victorian house.
“Being part of Community Actors of South Texas as a board member, director and performer has been rewarding, challenging and tremendous fun,” director of the current production Daran Norris said. “Community theatre is a labor of love and requires the tireless volunteer efforts of our community. We’ve made incredible strides in the last three or four years and the feedback and support from patrons and audiences is breathtaking. I am so grateful to this community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.