Burn ban put in effect as the County receives multiple fire calls 

A burn ban was put in effect on Friday, Jan. 6 for Matagorda County as multiple fire calls were received and continued being received throughout the weekend. The Commissioners Court decided to uphold the ban until further notice during Monday’s meeting as there is no substantial rain expected any time soon.
During the regularly scheduled Monday meeting, Matagorda County Judge Bobby Seiferman had many documents to sign to update contact information on contracts as the new county judge, including designating new representatives to serve on the Matagorda County Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors and the Matagorda County Salary Grievance Committee. Seiferman elected himself and new Precinct 2 Commissioner Mike Estlinbaum to be the new representatives replacing Nate McDonald and Kent Pollard on the MCEDC Board.
