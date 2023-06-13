An agreement for engineering services between Matagorda County and Urban Engineering was approved by Matagorda County commissioners for a new Blessing Community Center/Emergency Operations Center project. The project is something Precinct 4 Commissioner Charles Frick said he’s been working on with his secretary for over four years, but without proper funds and budgeting hasn’t become a reality.
“The building there now is very old and beyond repair from termite damage,” Frick said. “We’re in the process of working to rebuild it. We’ll have to take it down and rebuild completely if everything moves forward.”
