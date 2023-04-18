Volunteers will be participating in the annual spring beach cleanup along the Texas Coast this Saturday, and Matagorda County is no exception. Coastal towns Matagorda, Sargent and Palacios will host cleanups from 8:30 a.m. to noon, rain or shine.
“The Texas General Land Adopt-A-Beach program began in 1986, with 2,800 volunteers who picked up 124 tons of trash,” Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said. “Since then, more than 563,000 volunteers have picked up nearly 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches. Whether you come alone or encourage a group of friends to go with you, beach cleanups are a great way to do something great for the environment and fellow beach goers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.