Bay City Port proposes $68 mil project at Matagorda Harbor

A $68 million plan to build a 200-acre recreational complex on Bay City Port-owned property will go before voters in May, and the authority is planning three public meetings to talk about the project and answer questions from the public.
The Matagorda Harbor Development project would increase recreational and educational opportunities for residents and visitors. The construction and operation of the proposed project is expected to increase job opportunities and economic activity. The project would add approximately 456 new jobs to the county. The Port hopes the project will attract private developers to construct and operate additional complementary businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.