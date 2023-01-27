Bay City Police Department promotes from within 

Bay City Police Officer Jerome Estrada was promoted to the rank of Police Corporal at a promotional ceremony held at the Municipal Court on Wednesday, Jan. 25, after being a police officer for over 7 years.
Corporal Estrada is 40 years old and originally from Rosenberg, Texas. He currently resides in Wharton with his wife of 20 years, Francesca, and two children. Cpl. Estrada graduated from Lamar Consolidated High School in 2001 and then enlisted into the United States Marine Corp. where he served 13 years which included two combat deployments to Afghanistan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.