A Bay City man has been charged with four counts of intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury after being involved in a head on collision that resulted in a woman being airlifted for medical treatment on Sunday evening.
Police identified the driver of the vehicle as 36-year-old Victor Cardoza of Bay City, who has a previous arrest record for driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.
