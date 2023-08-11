Eight-year-old Owen Lyons was sworn in as a Junior Police Officer on Wednesday afternoon by Bay City Police Chief Christella Rodriguez after the department learned about his dream to become a police officer when he gets older.
With a family heavily involved in the armed forces, it isn’t hard to see where Lyons’ love of law and order came from.
