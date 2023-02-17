In the early morning hours of Feb. 15, Bay City Police Department officers were dispatched to Fat Grass in reference to an aggravated assault. Before arriving, dispatch alerted officers that someone had been stabbed.
Once on the scene, officers located the stab victim. Other officers located another subject who appeared to have been assaulted. The assault is said to have occurred outside in the alleyway behind the business.
