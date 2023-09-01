Weeks after being wanted by the Bay City PD for allegedly shooting a man, 34-year-old Bay City resident Paul Thomas Perez, is now wanted by Palacios PD.
Palacios Chief Tobie Bias said authorities were called to the 1800 block of Peterson on Monday night after a caller reported hearing gunshots. Officers found two vehicles that had been struck by multiple bullets. Bias reported no one was struck during the incident.
