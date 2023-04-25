City Manager Shawna Burkhart, Crime Victim Liaison Leticia Ramos, Bay City PD Chief Christella Rodriguez and Mayor Robert Nelson pose with the signed proclamation declaring this week as National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson signed and read a proclamation in support of crime victims during the week of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The national campaign is an initiative by the United States Department of Justice and runs from April 23 through the 29.
“The term victim is more than just a label and has legal standing and protections that go along with it,” Nelson said. “The City of Bay City and the Bay City Police Department are dedicated to amplifying the voices of survivors and creating an environment where victims will be believed and supported.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.