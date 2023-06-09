Bay City Police were called by EMS to assist on a possible drowning call at Shadow Bay Apartments on Tuesday afternoon. EMS arrived before police and began life saving measures to the 65-year-old Bay City man, without success.
Officials said the man had a vast medical history and had a bit of alcohol to drink prior to getting in the apartment complex pool. No hint of foul play was detected, and the case has been closed.
