Bay City resident Robby Williams, 45, was arrested and charged with murder in connection to a deceased body discovered on Sunday, April 2, according to authorities. Williams was captured in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by a task force and transported to the Matagorda County Jail on Wednesday, April 5.
The victim has been identified as Lakienta Smith, 41, of Bay City. Smith was killed on Saturday, April 1 in the 3200 block of JP Davis Street, officials said.
