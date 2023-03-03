City Council members Blayne Finlay, Floyce Brown, Becca Sitz, Brad Westmoreland, Mayor Robert Nelson and Jim Folse pose with library director Samantha Denbow and Amanda Garcia, center, with the library’s sixth excellence award.
For the sixth year in a row the Bay City Public Library won an Achievement of Excellence in Libraries Award from the Texas Municipal Library Directors Association.
“So many times, libraries are not fully recognized for the value they bring to the communities they serve,” library director Samantha Denbow said. “This award does just that. It allows libraries to emphasize the programs and services that best support local users where they live, work and play.”
