University of Houston-Victoria and Bay City ISD officials pose for pictures after announcing their partnership to bring a teacher residency program to Bay City ISD. Pictured from left is Chris Townsend, Lisa Moya, Leigh Arlitt, Jill Westmoreland, Trent Tinnin, Felix Nunez, Mary Lasater, Provost Chance Glenn, Matt Murray, James Scardami, Superintendent Dr. Dwight McHazlett, Jordan Krauskopf, Mark West and Rachel Martinez.