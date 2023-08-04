Bay City Superintendent Dr. Dwight McHazlett spoke about all advanced options in education for students and industry-based certifications offered at the high school in a leader's summit meeting held July 27.
Bay City ISD and Superintendent Dr. Dwight McHazlett hosted a Business and Community Leaders’ Summit to give the community an idea of what’s going on at the school, what their goals are and how they’re working to improve student outcomes.
“We’re trying to prepare our learners to be equipped to pursue futures in an ever changing society,” McHazlett said. “We offer the most opportunities in the county for industry-based certifications for every walk of life. We need the community’s partnership to make sure we’re focused as a community on what is wanted here locally by industries.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.