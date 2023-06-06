The city of Bay City has applied for a grant to construct more sidewalks through the Texas Department of Transportation, and if accepted will come at no charge to the city. The previous sidewalks installed along Highway 35 were also a project of the transportation department that came free to the city.
City Engineering Technician Gabriel Lopez applied for the grant after presenting the grant and details to city council several weeks ago. The sidewalk route proposed will connect to existing sidewalks from John Cherry Elementary school to Sycamore Avenue, Tenie Holmes Elementary and through to the Bay City High School with a connection to the new sidewalk on Highway 35.
