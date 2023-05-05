BAY CITY — A light in the stairwell of a vacant apartment building is suspected of sparking a second fire at the complex in less than six months.
Building E of the complex in the 4400 block of Hiram Brandon Drive had been vacant since a fire in one of its units in December, Bay City Fire Marshal Daniel Shook said. While electricity to the apartments had been disconnected after the fire, officials were unaware it remained active to the light fixtures in the stairwell, which are served by a separate circuit, a news release from Shook states.
