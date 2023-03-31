The Bay City Regional Airport will receive $200,000 in funds for improvements to the airport’s layout plan through the Texas Department of Transportation. The Bay City Council approved the resolution during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
“We’re about 30 years behind schedule for these improvements,” Airport Manager James Mason said. “The airport has been flagged for a while to be updated. We need to be sure it’s in compliance to continue to receive grant funds from the Federal Aviation Administration.”
