Wreaths America event to be held Saturday

Volunteers around Matagorda County will be placing wreaths on the graves of departed military veterans Dec. 18 as part of Wreaths America.
Ceremonies at cemeteries across the county will begin at the 11 a.m. that day in coordination with Wreaths Across America ceremonies across the country. The main ceremony in the county will be at the Cedarvale Cemetery, located on Golden Avenue in Bay City. The ceremony will include a 21-gun salute to those veterans resting in the cemetery.
