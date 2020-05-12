Schulman’s Movie, Bowl and Grille is set to reopen its doors Thursday, May 14.
Schulman’s new hours of operation moving forward into this next phase of reopening are Thursday-Monday 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. while being closed on Tuesday and Wednesdays.
Schulman’s first movie schedule will feature:
- Trolls World Tour
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- I Still Believe
- Invisible Man
- Shrek
- The Blind Side
Shrek and The Blind Side will be free of charge to enjoy while the other listed movies will cost $3 per ticket.
In-Theatre Safety Procedures: Schulman’s will be operating at 25 percent capacity as mandated by the Texas government to ensure that the number of person-to-person contact is as small as possible. The seating in each auditorium will be restricted to every other row being available and a two-seat separation between households/groups. After each showtime, the team will thoroughly clean each auditorium including seats, handrails, and food drop off center.
In-Dining Safety Procedures: The tables are being separated by the recommended 6-feet apart guidelines as instructed by the CDC. Guests will find the staff wearing masks and gloves while working in the facility to protect both themselves and customers. Billy’s will be using paper menus for the time being which will be discarded after each guest to limit the exposure of germs.
Takeout Orders Safety Procedures: For any to-go and delivery orders placed through Billy’s Grille & Bar, staff members will be wearing gloves and a mask to bring this food to customers. The food is always prepared with health safety in mind and those procedures have only been heighted during these times.
Facility Safety Procedures: The main concern is continuing to help flatten the curve and eliminate the spread of the Coronavrius in our community. With that being said, Schulman’s has sanitation stations placed throughout the facility for guests to use as they need. The inner doors will be propped open to minimize the number of surfaces touched by each guest. Common areas will be cleaned thoroughly and frequently by staff members. These places include, bathrooms, any door handles, soda fountains, butter dispenser, condiment bottles, and more.
