Scott resigns post, Watkins to serve as interim superintendent for BCISD

Dr. Marshall Scott, III has announced his resignation as superintendent of schools for the Bay City Independent School District and the BCISD trustees interviewed the selected Terri Watkins to serve as interim superintendent while the district conducts its search for its next superintendent.
Watkins comes to the district with 40 years of experience in education, 25 which were at the campus and district level positions. Watkins will serve the district on a part-time basis for the remainder of the summer until the new superintendent is hired on or before Aug. 2. Watkins has notified the board that she does not intend to apply for the position.
