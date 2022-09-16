Christopher Townsend is a Blackcat once again as BCISD's new Assistant Superintendent 

BCISD announces Christopher Townsend as the new Assistant Superintendent of Bay City Independent School District.
Townsend is a proud alumnus of Bay City High School and spent his early years of education at Bay City ISD. After Townsend’s college career he returned to Bay City ISD in 1998 as a career and band teacher at Bay City High School. Over the years Townsend’s career advanced to Assistant Principal and Principal positions within BCISD. Townsend has dedicated 11 years of his education career as an administrator and 13 years as a teacher. Townsend holds both a Principal and Superintendent Certification in EC-12. With over 24 years of experience in education, BCISD is looking forward to having Townsend’s vast knowledge and expertise in curriculum and instruction. We are excited to welcome Chris Townsend back to Bay City ISD and as a Blackcat once again.
