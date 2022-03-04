Van Vleck's Brown captures Grand Champion Steer title

Kenzie Brown of Van Vleck FFA, center, raised the 2022 Matagorda County Fair Grand Champion Steer. Brown’s entry shined above the rest during judging Thursday. Brown’s steer was the winner in the AOB Heavyweight Division as well. Also pictured with Brown are Victoria Sliva, holding the cham-pionship belt buckle; and Karoline Murray, holding the grand champion banner. The reserve grand champion was raised by Kayden Gray. (Anthony Maenza photo)
