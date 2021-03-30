Bay City to take on Vidor tonight in Sante Fe

The Bay City Ladycats will face Vidor Lady Pirates as the visiting team for the Area Playoff Game Tuesday, March 30 at 7 pm at Sante Fe High Indian Stadium School Stadium
16000 Hwy 6, Alvin, TX 77511
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Bay City Ladycats will face Vidor Lady Pirates as the visiting team for the Area Playoff Game Tuesday, March 30 at 7 pm at Sante Fe High Indian Stadium School Stadium
16000 Hwy 6, Alvin, TX 77511
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.