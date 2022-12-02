Annual holiday tradition pays homage to victims of violent crimes

The Bay City Police Department held their 4th Annual Tree of Angels Ceremony honoring loved ones lost to violent crimes in the community on Thursday, Dec. 1.
The idea for the Tree of Angels came about in 1991. People Against Violent Crime’s Executive Advisor, Verna Lee, wanted to recognize that the holiday season is a difficult time for victims of violent crimes and their families. This event allows the community to remember, include and support victims of crime. From its start, the Tree of Angels has become a memorable tradition observed in many Texas communities.
