Lions Club donates to BCVFD

The Bay City Lions Club donated $1,000 Tuesday to the Bay City Volunteer Fire Department in the department’s efforts to purchase a new extraction tool for its new pumper truck.
“We thought it was a very worthy cause,” Bay City Lions Club president Lynn Grebe said. “They wanted to get another jaws of life. We wanted them to get another one.”
The tool that the department is looking to purchase is a combination tool that cuts and spreads metal, which is helpful when fire fighters are trying extract people from wrecked vehicles. The tool is portable and works on a battery pack. It allows fire fighters to go to remote areas away from the fire trucks where traditional hydraulic extraction tools can’t go.
“Normally you have equipment that spreads material and then you have a separate one that cuts material,” Bay City VFD 2nd assistant chief Bob Klepac said. “This one you can either spread or cut.”
Klepac said in the old days, departments would have to change the attachments on the end of the jaws tool to do those tasks. The department currently carries separate tools to do those tasks that are electric. They also have a portable RAM spreading tool that spreads metal further apart.
Fire chief Randy Frontz said the department currently has those rescue tools on its rescue truck.
“We want to outfit this on our new pumper truck,” Frontz said. “This would give us two trucks that could go in two different directions and do the same job if we have multiple accidents.”
The $1,000 donation pays for one-twelfth of the purchase price for a combo tool, which has a $12,000 price tag.
The Lions Club heard about the fire department’s efforts from some of its members and thought it would be a good cause for a donation, Grebe said.
The Bay City Lions Club donates between $50,000 and $60,000 a year to various causes and groups around Bay City each year, like the fire department, the library and the American Red Cross as well as finance scholarships for high school seniors, Grebe said.
