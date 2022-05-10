Resident informs county of 'dangerous conditions' in Sargent

Sargent resident John Obenhaus addressed the Matagorda County commissioners over five “dangerous conditions” on or near the Sargent beaches.
“A lot of these conditions are dangerous and really embarrassing to the people who live down there,” Obenhaus said. “We have some amities out there that are not too bad but these are anti-amenities and we just need the county to come in and bulldoze this stuff down. All of these conditions are dangerous stuff. We have a lot of county residents and businesses down there that count on the county to recognize and take care of dangerous issues. Most of this stuff we hear about reasons why they are not taken care of but all we hear are rumors as to why they are taking care of these issues. We need more transparency out there and more im-portantly we need someone to take care of these problems.”
